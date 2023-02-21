Snowfest

SKOWHEGAN -- The Somerset SnowFest is in full swing in Skowhegan.

The annual event is now in its fifth year, bringing communities together to celebrate Maine and support local businesses with free activities like downhill kayaking, an "Ice Hole" tournament, and many other winter-themed games.

On February 21, around 50 Mainers came together to track down a Yeti in the Lake George Regional Park woods.

Benjamin Koehler, program coordinator for Skowhegan Outdoors and organizer of the event, says none of the Yeti-hunters got cold feet.

"This is important, just to get kids outside and make sure people know about the recreational opportunities that are right in their backyard. So our program, Skowhegan Outdoors, really aims to provide recreational opportunities," said Koehler. "We did find the Yeti -- three times -- and he was fast, he was elusive, but we were able to find -- oh my god there's the Yeti! Ha!"

The festival will feature new events every day until February 26, wrapping up the 10-day event with a triathlon and kite-flying at Lake George.

To learn more, visit somersetsnowfest.org.

Reporter

David Ledford joined the ABC 7 and FOX 22 news team in October 2022. He transferred from the Rochester Institute of Technology to the University of Maine in 2020, as a student of Communication and Journalism, in order to complete his education in his home state. As a first-time reporter, David is passionate about local news and providing stories that are important to Mainers. In his free time, he enjoys writing music and spending time camping in the beautiful Maine woods. Feel free to contact David at dledford@wvii.com.

