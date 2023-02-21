SKOWHEGAN -- The Somerset SnowFest is in full swing in Skowhegan.
The annual event is now in its fifth year, bringing communities together to celebrate Maine and support local businesses with free activities like downhill kayaking, an "Ice Hole" tournament, and many other winter-themed games.
On February 21, around 50 Mainers came together to track down a Yeti in the Lake George Regional Park woods.
Benjamin Koehler, program coordinator for Skowhegan Outdoors and organizer of the event, says none of the Yeti-hunters got cold feet.
"This is important, just to get kids outside and make sure people know about the recreational opportunities that are right in their backyard. So our program, Skowhegan Outdoors, really aims to provide recreational opportunities," said Koehler. "We did find the Yeti -- three times -- and he was fast, he was elusive, but we were able to find -- oh my god there's the Yeti! Ha!"
The festival will feature new events every day until February 26, wrapping up the 10-day event with a triathlon and kite-flying at Lake George.
To learn more, visit somersetsnowfest.org.