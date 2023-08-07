SKOWHEGAN -- Jobs for Maine Graduates (JMG), the largest statewide education nonprofit in Maine, is hosting their second annual Somerset Scrub Club at the Skowhegan Area High School.
The four day camp is in partnership with Redington Fairview Hospital, Somerset career & Technical Center and Western Maine Area Health Education Center and aims to introduce students to careers in healthcare in a way that goes far beyond the textbooks.
They offer this unique learning experience for students in grades eight through 12 that takes them out of the books and right into the medical world.
"It's really just for students to meet the professionals in their roles, hear the career pathways, hear that our career pathways aren't one straight line they're often a multitude of different options in various fields and really just to give students that hands on exposure," said Regional Director for JMG, Katie Wood.
Wood says the goal is to give these students hands on experiences that might inspire them to pursue the medical field.
"We're doing CPR, IV skills and lab work today so students are doing blood typing so they're pricking their own fingers and figuring out what they're blood type is," said Wood.
Students will also receive certifications in both CPR and first aid training.
'I did it last year and I had a lot of fun so I decided to do it again this year, and it helps that for jobs I can be first aid and cpr certified, which helps with watching kids and a lot of other things," said Brady Ducharme who participated in the camp last year as well.
Ducharme says the best part is being fully immersed in the learning.
"That way I'm not just chilling at home reading a bunch of books about all this stuff."
Students can also expect to visit the Redington-Fairview General Hospital and the Kennebec Valley Community College.
"Seeing the hospital behind the scenes really allowing that opportunity for them to picture them doing this job is the overall goal," said Wood.
The students say it's hard to pass up an opportunity quite like this.
"It's fun, its educational...and it makes me excited for what could possibly happen," said Ducharme.
The camp will conclude on Thursday with a tour of a Lifeflight of Maine helicopter, weather permitting.