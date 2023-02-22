KENNEBEC COUNTY -- Kennebec County officials are considering how to move forward after news of a big change in how emergency communication is handled.
Somerset County has announced that it will no longer answer 911 calls for Kennebec County, starting at the end of June.
The change will impact 16 municipalities across the Kennebec County region -- all but the town of Benton, which is covered by Fairfield.
Communications and Emergency Management Director for Somerset County, Michael Smith, says that more than half of the emergency calls they receive come from Kennebec County, which factored into the decision.
"We have a responsibility to the taxpayers of Somerset County who are going to be calling, and to the first responders of Somerset County who rely on this center to be their lifeline -- and that's where we need to place our responsibilities," said Smith.
Smith says staffing shortages at the Somerset County public safety answering point have made it difficult to handle all the calls.
Augusta Police Chief Jared Mills says this is an issue he's seen across Maine.
"We're experiencing staffing shortages, and I know everybody else in the state is, as well. Like with most jobs that are out there, dispatching is not exempt from that. It's a very difficult job to do and it's hard to find folks willing to do that job," said Mills.
Kennebec County Emergency Management Director Art True says officials are working to find solutions before the end of June. Some options under consideration include creating a new county-level dispatch center and working with existing dispatch centers.
True says that if a solution is not found, Maine's Regional Communication Center in Augusta will take on the call load.
"Emergency communication, that is a backbone to all of our emergency services," said True. "No decisions have been made, no decisions will be made, until we have the information and have legitimate short and long-term plans that can sustain our county."
Kennebec County officials want to remind people that -- no matter what happens -- when you dial 911, someone will pick up the phone to help.