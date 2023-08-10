SMITHFIELD -- A Smithfield man is in jail after a standoff with police.
33-year-old Sy Perri is charged with aggravated assault and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.
Chief Deputy Michael Mitchell with the Somerset County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call at approximately 1:30 pm on August 9.
They were unable to make contact with Perri when they arrived.
Mitchell says the Maine State Police Tactical Team was called in because Perri was believed to be armed and barricaded inside the residence.
At approximately 9:30 pm, the Tactical Team made contact with Perri and arrested him in the vicinity of the home.
His bail is set at $10,000 cash.
He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.