SKOWHEGAN- A former Waterville couple has been indicted on sexual assault charges involving children.
Davina Petchonka,38, and 40-year-old Charles Frost were both indicted for several charges including gross sexual assault.
Frost was also indicted for unlawful sexual contact.
Authorities say one of the alleged victims was under 18 and another was under 14 years old.
Two people arrested after police searched a property in Palmyra in October were also indicted.
Jessica Quimby,44 , and 40-year-old Joseph Quimby were indicted on numerous charges including unlawful operation of a methamphetamine lab, aggravated drug trafficking and endangering the welfare of a child.
Somerset County Chief Deputy Michael Mitchell says when officers and drug agents searched two buildings on Wyman Road they found fentanyl, meth, two guns, meth lab products and cash.
An Athens man has been indicted in connection with a fire that destroyed a mobile home.
22-year-old Zachary James was indicted for arson.
Crews were called to 13 Dartmouth Street in Skowhegan last September.
The mobile home was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived on scene.