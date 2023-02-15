PATTEN -- After being dormant since 2020, the town's Board of Selectmen voted to tear down the Baptist Church.
"As of a facility, I think the building run its course for the library.. In its current condition it's going to force someone's hand. We need to act and it needs to be in a time manner," said Cody Brackett, Selectboard Chairman for Patten.
The decision has left like some residents June Robinson concerned.
"It's something that it's been here for years and everybody likes the idea that it's there. I don't want to see it go down," said Robinson.
The Baptist Church has been in the Patten community since around the time the town was founded, with the church being built in the mid-1800s.
This was not an easy decision for Brackett to make.
"To try to make a decision to remove that facility, I had to take personal emotions and put them aside completely," said Brackett.
The decision prompted a historical preservation group to form, asking the town to save the church. We reached out to the group but were unable to get in contact with them.
Since the Veterans Memorial Library moved out of the church due to safety concerns a year ago, Library Director Julie Buhler says that she understands both sides of the matter.
"I would hope they can save it. I just worry that in saving it, are they going to get money for the long-term and keep it up?" said Buhler.
With the Selectman's decision, the church is slated to be knocked down, though no date has been set. But that doesn't mean Brackett will not continue to fight to preserve the landmark.
"Personally, I would like to see it be repurposed for something but I want to see a responsible and direct path forward if that were to occur," said Brackett.