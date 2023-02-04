BANGOR -- As temperatures drop, people have flocked to warming centers around the state.
At the Together Place Peer Run Recovery Center in Bangor, people have been coming in off of the street to get warm, eat food, and drink hot coffee.
The center is not normally open on Saturdays, but hours have been extended to help the community.
Program Director Jacquie Wilks says she is happy to see people getting out of the cold, but worries that this is a sign that Bangor needs more housing programs.
"I feel great that I'm here today, I feel like it's what we need to do for the city of Bangor and for the unhoused people," said Wilks. "We need to have more shelters, more daytime, more nighttime. Overnight shelters, all of them are full right now, and we have way too many people unhoused right now."
The Together Place will continue to offer help as the cold weather persists. For a list of available warming centers, visit foxbangor.com.