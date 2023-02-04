COLD WALK

BANGOR -- As temperatures drop, people have flocked to warming centers around the state.

At the Together Place Peer Run Recovery Center in Bangor, people have been coming in off of the street to get warm, eat food, and drink hot coffee.

The center is not normally open on Saturdays, but hours have been extended to help the community.

Program Director Jacquie Wilks says she is happy to see people getting out of the cold, but worries that this is a sign that Bangor needs more housing programs.

"I feel great that I'm here today, I feel like it's what we need to do for the city of Bangor and for the unhoused people," said Wilks. "We need to have more shelters, more daytime, more nighttime. Overnight shelters, all of them are full right now, and we have way too many people unhoused right now."

The Together Place will continue to offer help as the cold weather persists. For a list of available warming centers, visit foxbangor.com.

Reporter

David Ledford joined the ABC 7 and FOX 22 news team in October 2022. He transferred from the Rochester Institute of Technology to the University of Maine in 2020, as a student of Communication and Journalism, in order to complete his education in his home state. As a first-time reporter, David is passionate about local news and providing stories that are important to Mainers. In his free time, he enjoys writing music and spending time camping in the beautiful Maine woods. Feel free to contact David at dledford@wvii.com.

