BANGOR -- Some Maine legislators are seeking to update Maine's "Bottle Bill."
The program originated in 1978, offering Mainers 5 or 15 cents on eligible returnables and helping to keep litter out of the state's natural environments.
"In the five years since we opened downtown in 2016, our labor costs doubled, and our revenue stream stayed exactly the same," said David Makson, general manager and partner at Damon's Beverage and Redemption.
However, some redemption center owners say that inflation and rising labor costs have put many businesses in a tough position.
"It's hard to get help because you're competing with the other places -- restaurants and that -- which are now paying the higher rate to get employees, and it's creating a problem for redemption centers throughout the state," said Sheldon Hartstone, owner of Fairmount Redemption Center. "If they don't resolve it, you'll see a lot more closing."
Some redemption centers have made the switch to a self-service business model. Because, whether it's cans or bottles, the cents just aren't adding up.
"We screamed from the rooftops to anybody who would listen and [redemption centers] were closing all over the place," said Makson. "And the decision was we could either close or go to a self-service model. That was the way we could continue to stay open and stay profitable."
Under current law, redemption centers receive a 4.5 cent handling fee for each returnable collected.
Several of the proposed bills seek to change Maine's bottle law. Maine Senate President Troy Jackson's proposed bill, LD 134, SP 73, would increase the fee by more than a penny.
If passed, Jackson's bill would mark the second time since 2019 that the handling fee has increased.
However, some say that time is an important factor when it comes to the future of Maine's bottle recycling.
"If we can't pay our employees, we close. It's as simple as that," said Makson.