Some Bangor citizens upset with fireworks show

FILE -- Following the city's fireworks show on the Fourth of July, some people took to the Bangor Fourth of July Celebration's Facebook page commenting their disappointment.
Those frustrated with the display cited the lack of visibility, saying that the fireworks should have been lit off over the Waterfront or Maine Savings Amphitheater.
Others say they were mislead as to actually where the fireworks would be fired from.
In a statement from the Greater Bangor Area Fourth of July Committee, they apologized for the visibility challenges saying they were forced to relocate to Bass Park as their final option because of circumstances beyond their control.
We reached out to the Committee's President Tony Bernatche for an interview but he politely declined.
The organization says that anyone interested in donating or becoming part of the Bangor Fourth of July Committee should visit its website for more details.