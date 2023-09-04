BELFAST -- Though Belfast is not one of the largest tourist areas in Maine, its small businesses still heavily rely on the tourist population.
Several business owners in the area say tourism in Belfast has been booming over the past few years. However, the immense amount of rain this summer that drove many tourists away did have an impact on the Belfast tourist season.
"It poses a problem, we can't manufacture people, if they're not here we can't sell and if we can't sell then it makes it difficult for us to bring in new product for the next season or the following year," said Belfast business owner Halina Nawrot.
Nawrot owns The Porch, which offers a wide variety of gift items such as jewelry, candles, children's clothes and much more. She has been there for several years and says this past summer the rain turned away a lot of customers.
"This year was a bit peculiar because of the weather...Most people if they're on vacation or on holiday they can tolerate one day maybe two days but when its five or six days in a row then it becomes a little awkward for them to walk up and down the same street," said Nawrot.
Local business owners say unfortunately there is always a gamble working in a tourist area but many are hopeful next season brings lots of sun and lots of customers.
"I just think its a comfortable community to do business in and I have to say Belfast is open for business and that's a rarity in a small community," said Nawrot.
Despite the summer season coming to a close, Belfast business owners and residents say they still have much to offer and there is always something exciting happening in this small community.