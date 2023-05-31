PORTLAND (WGME) -- Some Maine small businesses are sharing their support for a bill that would implement a paid family and medical leave benefit program in the state.
A press conference on free street in Portland today, citing the support of one-hundred small business owners in a sign-on letter.
The bill would create a benefits program to eligible Mainers, providing an employee with 3-months of paid family and medical leave.
The program, funded through a payroll tax, capping at 1% of wages split equally between workers and employers.
Supporters such as Selecca Bulgar-Medina, the director of the Maine Small Business Coalition, say the bill would allow Mainers to take care of themselves and their families without sacrificing their paycheck.
"The reality is, people need major surgeries, they have babies, or they need to take care of aging babies. But right now, without paid leave, small businesses are losing valued employees, and in some cases, people are leaving the workforce entirely, or shuttering their businesses permanently."
Many republicans are opposed. Representative Joshua Morris of Turner saying in part last week:"At a time when everyone is struggling with rising prices and inflation, we should not be adding to that burden by taking more money from their paychecks weekly for a program that they may never use."
Governor Mills does not support the bill as it stands-- saying she seeks compromises to make it easier on businesses.