SKOWHEGAN -- Skowhegan is planning to expand its network of outdoor trails as part of an initiative to make the town an outdoor recreation destination.
Representatives for the project say the effort will more than double the town's current trail system -- and improve Skowhegan's walkability.
"We currently have about 28 miles worth of trails, and when it's all said and done, we expect to have about 63 or 64 miles of trails in Skowhegan -- many of them accessible via downtown," said Kristina Cannon, President and CEO of Main Street Skowhegan, a non-profit focused on revitalizing the town.
Downtown business owners say they're hoping the new trails will draw in more visitors to their shops, and encourage those who already live here to get out and explore their town.
"Outdoor recreation activity is a great way to attract people to local communities. Those dollars will be spent locally in local businesses. It's going to encourage more health and wellness and get people outdoors," said Matthew Dubois, owner of the Bankery & Skowhegan Fleuriste. "This is one of the programs that's going to move the needle for the community."
Main Street Skowhegan has commissioned a master plan that will serve as a roadmap for the construction and maintenance of the trails.
The trail project is one of the town's latest efforts to expand outdoor recreation, but it's not the only one -- the town will also improve river access through a future river park and add other new features.
"We're actually going to be adding mountain biking trails to our trail system, as well. I'm excited to hop on my bike during lunch break and go out and ride some trails," said Cannon.
The trail network is still in the planning stages. To learn more about the projects next steps -- visit buildskowhegan.com.