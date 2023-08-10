SKOWHEGAN -- Mouth watering food, screams from rides, the intensity of carnival games. These are some of the things Mainers come for at the Skowhegan State Fair.
"It's been awesome. I've gotten cotton candy, I've got to check out the stores. It's awesome," said Mikela Pollard, who's attending the Skowhegan State Fair for the first time.
Yet one of the highlights of this fair every year is what everyone flocks to: the variety of animals.
"We have farmers and people that work in the fields all year long. They come down and they show off their products and are part of the tractor truck pulls, the sheep shows. These people are farmers. We can't forget about our farmers," said Denny Martin, Advertising Manager for the Skowhegan State Fair.
Agriculture is what this fair was founded on. Organized in 1818 by the Somerset Central Agricultural Society, some of the earliest fairs focused on the breeds of horses and cattle.
And this is what we continue to see 205 years later.
"It's really important to teach people who don't know a lot about it [Agriculture]. It shows people a different aspect of life and some people come here not knowing even there's animals, and it changes their lives forever sometimes," said Taylor Lucas, who attends Cumberland County 4-H Sheep Club.
And for many of these farmers, this is their Super Bowl.
"There's not one thing in your life that doesn't stem from Agriculture, including the working steers. That's how the ground was plowed for food to grow and that's where really it all started," said Katie Josephs, 4-H Leader for the Brass Knobs Working Steer Club.
The Skowhegan State Fair is running through Aug. 19 staring as early as 7 a.m. and ending at 7 p.m.
More information on daily events can be found on the Skowhegan State Fair's website.