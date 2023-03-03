SKOWHEGAN- A Skowhegan man has been indicted for attempted murder.
Neil McLean, 43, was indicted on two counts of arson and one count of attempted murder.
Police say the incidents happened in October of last year.
Two people arrested after police searched a home in Palmyra in October were also indicted by the Somerset County Grand Jury.
Joseph Quimby,40, and 44-year-old Jessica Quimby were both indicted on drug trafficking, unlawful operation of a methamphetamine lab and drug possession charges.
They were also indicted for endangering the welfare of a child.
Police say when they searched two buildings on the Wyman Road they seized fentanyl, methamphetamine, suboxone strips, two guns and other drug related items as well as cash.
The Maine Department of Health and Human Services was called in because of children were present at the scene.