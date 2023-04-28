SKOWHEGAN -- The Skowhegan Drive-In Theatre will reopen for another summer, but employees say high operating costs and dwindling interest could mean the credits will roll on the business -- if additional solutions are not found.
"One of the biggest costs is the dues we pay to Hollywood. So, that's largely dependent on ticket price. It's often around 60 percent that goes to them," said Chaz Wing, general manager for the drive-in.
According to Wing, operating a drive-in during the age of video streaming presents a variety of challenges.
However, residents say they are hopeful that the historic theater will continue to benefit the region.
"I think it's great for the community, and it's great to bring in people from other places," said North Anson resident David Hooper.
"It's something to do for a start, because there isn't a lot to do in Skowhegan. It gets you out, it gets the kids out," said Skowhegan resident Marion Morriss.
The drive-in is one of a handful left in the state, following the closure of the Saco and Bangor drive-ins last year.
Now -- the owner, Don Brown, is planning to sell it.
However, Wing says Brown plans to find someone who will honor the drive-in's legacy.
"We had hoped that a local community organization would form as a non-profit to take over, and then keep it going indefinitely. That hasn't happened and it looks like it may not -- so the next step would be, hopefully, someone that's going to continue it as a drive-in," said Wing.
In the meantime, they hope visitors will tune in to 88.3 FM, kick back for a double feature, and embrace nostalgia under the stars.
"It's a historical place, I was there when I was a little girl," said Skowhegan resident Carol Pavone.
The drive-in will open on May 5. And, this year, they will offer a flea market on the weekends.