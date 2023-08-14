PORTLAND -- Robert Rossignol, originally from Washington County, and Glen Witham of Augusta are two of the most recent survivors speaking out about the alleged sexual abuse they experienced under the Roman Catholic Bishop of Portland when they were younger.
They're asking those who've had similar experiences to share their story.
"The Catholic Church needs to be reprimanded. As far as I'm concerned, they're a cult," said Rossignol, one of the plaintiffs.
The most recent lawsuits brings the total number of cases against the Roman Catholic Bishop of Portland to 30.
But Berman and Simmons Attorney Timothy Kenlan says it doesn't stop there.
"These only represent a fraction of the cases we have and the cases we intend to bring forward in the coming months. We represent 100 or more survivors of child and sexual abuse at the hands of members of the Catholic Church at all levels," said Kenlan.
The lawsuits claim the alleged abuse occurred at different locations from clergies statewide as early as 1954 spanning almost three decades, with each complaint explaining in disturbing detail what they say unfolded.
One lawsuits claims the organization allegedly knew what was going on but failed to do anything. At one point a nun allegedly told a plaintiff in French "we must never tell anyone this."
"It just needs to change. I will not set foot in a Catholic Church ever again in my life," said Rossignol.
We reached out to the Roman Catholic Bishop of Portland regarding a response, but did not hear back.