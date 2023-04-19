CHAIRS

BELFAST -- Organizers behind "Sit down Belfast" are looking for additional help  so visitors can do just that.

Our town belfast is looking for artists and sponsors for the six chairs they are adding to the sit down belfast project...Which began last year as a way to give people a seat to rest on while they explore the city during the summer.

"We have a really big hill that takes you up and down and sometimes people need a rest. So last year we put 15 artist designed and painted chairs out sponsored by first national bank and first national wealth management. They were wildly popular and were bringing back this year with six new chairs" says Amanda Cunningham, the executive director of Our Town Belfast.

To apply, interested artists need to submit examples of their previous work to Our Town Belfast before April 24th.

If you are interested in sponsoring or designing a chair, visit here

