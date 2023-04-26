BANGOR -- A local assisted living center is inviting visitors to come see what life is like at their facility.
Wednesday afternoon, the Silvia Ross Home Assisted Living at Ross Manor held a open house to give potential residents a sneak peek as to what their day to day life could look like if they chose to live there.
One resident says, "If you can't be home this is the place to be".
According to the executive director of the center Amy Sawyer, Ross Manor currently has three vacancies they're looking to fill.
Sawyer says residents can expect a wide selection of daily activities, a variety of daily meals and sense of community.
"Oh I love it here. I haven't a single complaint. The people are wonderful and the meals are good. Everything about it. The rooms are just right. Everything is just perfect" says another resident.
Sawyer says open houses allow potential residents and their families to break away from any negative stigma and see for themselves all that's available at ross manor.
"I do think that days like today do - they really do help. Its easy to see residents out and about here" says Sawyer.
If you would like to learn more call (207)992-2674 ext. 215.