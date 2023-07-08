BANGOR -- The Downtown Bangor Sidewalk Art Festival returned Saturday, and this year, organizers say it's bigger than ever.
Approximately 75 vendors lined the streets to sell their art in a variety of mediums -- paintings, prints, jewelry, pottery, and more.
"We like to see people coming in and getting joy out of our products," said vendor Kristin Cough.
Organizers say it's important to bring back events like these to help local artists.
"Creating artwork is often a solitary event, and you need environments where you can sell your art to people. So, creating these collaborative events where you bring people to experience the art of a lot of people -- it really supports the arts community in a very direct way," said Betsy Lundy, executive director of the Downtown Bangor Partnership.
With live demonstrations, music, and food vendors, some volunteers say they're hoping to bring in more tourists to the city.
"It's important because it may bring more people to downtown Bangor. Downtown Bangor is so pretty and it's a great walking city," said Candis Joyce, volunteer. "It's just fun and festive, which is something we all need right now."
Some artists say the event has helped them make connections.
"It gets me a little bit more known in the community -- I'm still fairly new to the area. I'm originally from New Hampshire, so this gives me an opportunity to meet the local people and other artists, and maybe get some collaboration ideas," said artist Kristina Denis.
Others say having a platform to share their work has meant a lot to them.
"Art is pretty much all I want to do, so it's really nice and invigorating to see all the support," said artist Hillary Gocze.
Organizers say they're already planning for next year's festival. To learn more, visit downtownbangor.com.