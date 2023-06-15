Short-term rental industry off to slow start

FILE -- Cooler temperatures are having a chilling effect on the summer rental market.
Local agencies we spoke with say they are usually fully booked by this time of the year but they're seeing a slow start due to the cooler conditions.
The tourism industry as a whole dipped last year. A report from Maine Biz found the state's total visitor numbers were down 1.5%.
Experts say they're optimistic that business will warm up.
"I'm looking at the projections that are provided to me from the National Vacation Rentals Association and a couple of the companies that do the data crunching numbers for us and I say it looks pretty bright for this season," said Alexis Miller, Reservationist at Cottage Connection of Maine Inc.
When it comes to finding the best summer rental in Vacationland, Miller says she recommends calling your local chamber of commerce and booking local rather than going through renting apps like Vrbo and Airbnb.