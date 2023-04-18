crime scene

YARMOUTH- Four people are dead and several others are wounded after a series of shootings in southern Maine and police are asking the public for help.

Maine Department of Public Safety Spokesperson Shannon Moss says four people were found dead inside a home on the Augusta Road in Bowdoin this morning.

A short time later , three people were shot while driving their vehicles southbound near Mile Marker 17 and Exit 15 in Yarmouth.

The victims were taken to a local hospital.

One person is in critical condition.

A person of interest has been detained.

Moss says the shootings are connected but there is no threat to the public at this time.

The road will be closed for an undetermined amount of time between 1-295 southbound at Mile Marker 20 in Freeport to the Exit 15 off ramp in Yarmouth while police investigate the scenes.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or was involved in either location is asked to  call the Augusta Communications Center at 624-7076 option 9.

