YARMOUTH -- Maine State Police have arrested and charged a suspect following a series of shootings that killed four people and injured several others.
State Police spokesperson Shannon Moss says 34-year-old Joseph Eaton of Bowdoin has been charged with the murder of the four victims found dead inside a home on the Augusta Road in Bowdoin Tuesday morning.
Three others were shot while driving their vehicles southbound near mile marker 17 and Exit 15 in Yarmouth.
The victims were taken to a local hospital.
One person remains in critical condition.
Moss says both shootings are related.
Eaton was taken to Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset and will make his initial appearance in court later this week.
More information regarding the investigation is expected to be released during a press conference Wednesday.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Augusta Regional Communications Center at 207-624-7076.