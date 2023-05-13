WATERVILLE SHOOTING

WATERVILLE -- A man is left injured after shots were fired in the downtown Waterville area.

According to a press release from the waterville police Department police heard gunshots in the area of silver street extension just before midnight, friday.

Responding officers found a 21-year-old man who had been shot in the leg.

Police say the victim has been uncooperative with the investigation.

Several flights reportedly broke out in front of the Cancun restaurant on Silver Street extension, which led to police calling for additional backup from neighboring agencies to the scene of the incident.

Officers from Fairfield, Oakland, and Winslow police departments responded.

Officers arrested 23-year-old Devon Marhefka of Massachusetts for failure to disperse.

But, Waterville police are still searching for a suspect.

 

Anchor/Reporter

AJ Douglas joined the ABC 7 and FOX 22 team in January 2022. The Atlanta, Georgia native finished her degree program at California State University in Sacramento, California. She has covered freelance stories in multiple locations from downtown Atlanta to the Bay area. She is passionate about storytelling and is humbled to tell well-rounded stories. As a military brat, she has prior experience living in the Northeast and is excited to be in the New England area. When she is not reporting she enjoys making memories with friends, reading and living life without a schedule. If you have a story idea, email AJ at adouglas@wvii.com.

