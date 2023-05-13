WATERVILLE -- A man is left injured after shots were fired in the downtown Waterville area.
According to a press release from the waterville police Department police heard gunshots in the area of silver street extension just before midnight, friday.
Responding officers found a 21-year-old man who had been shot in the leg.
Police say the victim has been uncooperative with the investigation.
Several flights reportedly broke out in front of the Cancun restaurant on Silver Street extension, which led to police calling for additional backup from neighboring agencies to the scene of the incident.
Officers from Fairfield, Oakland, and Winslow police departments responded.
Officers arrested 23-year-old Devon Marhefka of Massachusetts for failure to disperse.
But, Waterville police are still searching for a suspect.