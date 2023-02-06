BELFAST-- The grandmother of a boy killed in June 2021 changed her plea to charges in connection with the case.
Sherry Johnson originally pleaded not guilty to a charge of hindering apprehension or prosecution in the death of her grandson Maddox Williams.
Police say Johnson lied to them about her daughter's whereabouts for several days after the 3-year-olds death after he was taken to the hospital by his mother and Johnson.
His mother was convicted on murder charges.
Today Johnson entered a guilty plea.
Johnson was sentenced to 3 and a half years in jail that were all suspended and 2 years of probation.
She is also required to do 48 hours of community service.