BANGOR -- The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office is putting out a friendly reminder to Mainers to slow down on the roads after receiving what they describe as an unusually high amount of speeding vehicle complaints.
Over the last few weeks, the Sheriff's Office have been receiving around five to seven complaints a day about speeding vehicles, which they say is much higher than normal.
"Some of it is you know it's summer time and people are certainly not paying attention, we've had a lot of roads in the area repaved certainly making it smoother travelling," said Penobscot County Sheriff Troy Morton.
The Sherriff's Office says the problem is not criminal speeders.
"Most of the time when you find that people are speeding it's not with the intent to be criminal it is just simply not paying attention....that little bit of distracted driving and increase in vehicle speed can be incredibly dangerous," said Morton.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, for more than two decades, speeding has been involved in approximately one-third of all motor vehicle fatalities.
The Sheriff's Office is asking Mainers to do their part to keep themselves and everyone around them safe on the road.
"Just being mindful of it, paying attention to the road, slowing down, get there safely, will prevent traffic crashes and certainly prevent the loss of life or serious injury," said Morton.
Morton says deputies will continue to be assigned to designated areas to help monitor traffic complaints and enforce traffic laws.