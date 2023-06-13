BUCKSPORT -- Seven people have been arrested for allegedly trafficking fentanyl in Bucksport.
Maine Drug Enforcement agents worked with the Bucksport Police Department on the 8 month investigation that included numerous undercover purchases of drugs.
63-year-old Edmund Osborne of Bucksport and 38-year-old Joshua Moore of Bucksport, 47-year-old Daniel Needham of Brewer, 40-year-old Tiffany Dow of Bangor, 30-year-old Tobey Harrington of Bangor, 34-year-old Sara Winters of Bucksport and 24-year-old Zachary Turcotte of Orland were arrested in the last two weeks.
They are facing felony drug charges.