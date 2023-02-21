WATERVILLE -- A local police department is exploring ways to gain the respect and trust of those they serve.
The city of Waterville's Police Department is making plans to begin a new community policing program.
According to Waterville's Mayor Jay Coelho, the project has been in the works for years. He says he couldn't be more excited that it is now coming to fruition.
"We talked about it for years as something that we've pushed for, something that we've discussed with the police union contract," says Coelho, "I want you out of your vehicles. Go play that game of basketball with the kids. Entrench yourself in the community. These are people that you are supposed to be serving and protecting".
Waterville interim police chief William Bonney says the program started as an idea to get officers more engaged in the community and to gain the trust of the people they serve while also reducing the overall crime rate.
Chief Bonney hopes the new direction will help community members see the police as trusted assets rather than cruel enforcers.
Chief Bonney states, "Working together with the community and building that trust is absolutely essential because we need our community's support to do the job and so our goal is to work together with the community to solve those problems and issues that we identify".
Chief Bonney says, all of the officers at Waterville P.D., including himself, will enroll in an online community policing program through the university of Maine Augusta.
After completion, officers will receive a community policing certification and, Bonney hopes, a new perspective on policing.
"Community policing is really the epitome of protecting and serving because we're working together with the community to find out what they need. What are your needs, how can we meet these needs and how can we work together to solve the problems that we've identified?" says Chief Bonney.