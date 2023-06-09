Senators Angus King and Susan Collins speak at V.F.W. convention

BANGOR -- Senators Susan Collins and Angus King were guest speakers at the Veteran of Foreign Wars' State Convention as the Bangor Grande Hotel.
Speaking to Maine veterans, they outlined their priorities in passing legislation that would help benefit veterans, including the PACT Act, the Richard Star Act and the GUARD Act.
These acts would help veterans receive both disability compensation and retirement pay, recover compensation for veterans targeted by scams during the pandemic, and improve healthcare access and funding for veterans who were exposed to toxic substances while serving.
They explain what it means to be helping those who've served their country.
"They deserve not only the respect and thanks but they deserve what we can do to be sure that they are adequately taken care of," said Senator King.
"It's so important that we remember our veterans after they are no longer wearing the uniform of our country," said Senator Collins.
Senators King and Collins also took the time to thank those who served before they left.