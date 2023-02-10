BRADFORD --Senator Susan Collins has secured $1.3 million dollars for a new fire station in the town of Bradford, as part of the Fiscal Year 2023 Appropriations law.
Fire Chief Jesse Young says the current station is both cramped and deteriorating, limiting the firefighters' movement and their ability to use the station properly.
According to Young, the station was forced to restrict the use of the building even further following an inspection.
"We're no longer allowed to use it for trainings or meetings. They requested that we only have two people up here at a time, and it's only 45 pounds per square foot," said Young.
Young says the building has been condemned twice in its history, and that efforts to make changes have been in the works for years.
According to Collins, projects like this one are part of her plan to help out small towns, moving forward.
"My priority as the new Vice Chairman of the Appropriations Committee is to look out for rural America, and to make sure that rural America is not left behind," said Collins.
Chief Young spoke about some of the new features he's excited to see.
"In the new station, we are going to have showers and a kitchen and a training facility," said Young. "There will be more space, we won't have to worry about backing in the trucks -- because we have about an inch on each side in the station."
Young says he hopes that construction will begin sometime this year, and expects it to be completed by 2025.