In honor of Memorial Day Senator Angus King released a new episode of his series "Answering the Call: Maine's Veteran Voices".
In the latest installment of the series, Senator King sat down with Harry Hafford of Masardis.
Hafford is a veteran of the Air Force and Army but, most importantly, Senator King credits him as the father of the Northern Maine Veterans Cemetery.
The cemetery also hosted their own memorial day service monday morning.
In the interview, Hafford says, "The veterans up here, I can't... I don't think I could verbally tell you how appreciative the veterans are up here that we have a veterans cemetery right here where that they know that if they pass away that their families can come visit them without having to drive four, five or six hours down to augusta".
"Answering the Call: Maine's Veterans Voices" is an ongoing project from Senator King and the Library of Congress's Veterans History Project.
To find the full interview, visit here.