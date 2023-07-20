Senator King addresses approaching deadline for Veterans benefits

WASHINGTON D.C. -- Maine Veterans exposed to toxic hazards have until August 9th to apply for PACT Act benefits.
Ahead of the deadline, Senator Angus King held a press conference to give details on how Maine Veterans can receive compensation.
The benefits come from the PACT Act of 2022, which expands healthcare and compensation benefits for Veterans exposed to toxic hazards like burn pits, Agent Orange, and other dangerous substances.
According to Senator King, only around four-thousand out of an estimated fifty-six-thousand eligible Mainers have already filed a claim.
King said, "Veterans in Maine who feel that they have a claim that they where exposed to a burn put, and by they way there are thousands of those Veterans, should get in touch with the VA (Veterans Administration) in the next week to avoid losing what could be a years worth of benefits."
For more information about PACT Act eligibility and filing a claim, click here.
Maine Veterans can also call the Togus Regional Benefits Office at, 207-621-6938
The deadline to file a claim is August 9th.