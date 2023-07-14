BANGOR -- California, Texas, Florida. Just a few states leading the charge in the aerospace industry.
But they aren't alone. Maine is now home to bluShift Aerospace that creates rockets and the Challenger Learning Center.
Senator Susan Collins recently helped advance a bill that would provide $2 million in funding to the Challenger Learning Center for the 2024 Fiscal Year.
"It's so exciting and Senator Collins' office has been so supportive in being an advocate for us to help bring new STEM programs and upgrade our STEM programs for Maine students," said Kirsten Hibbard, Executive Director for the Challenger Center.
Senator Collins emphasized the importance of these programs for students, saying, "jobs in STEM sectors are becoming more relevant and organizations such as the Challenger Learning Center of Maine are helping to shape Maine's future workforce."
"We are a part of that STEM pipeline of telling students 'alright these are STEM opportunities. You can have these stem degrees,' and these STEM careers and jobs are just really growing and growing and we need people to fill those," said Hibbard.
In just the past year, the Maine Space Corporation was officially established and NASA Administrator Bill Nelson visited bluShift Aerospace in Brunswick to highlight the economic opportunities that come with funding space research.
bluShift Aerospace Founder Sascha Deri says this growth is a true testament to the Challenger Center developing students interests in space sciences.
"The new space industry is one of the fastest growth sectors in the aerospace industry and we're part of that flagship. They're encouraging the future interns and what I hope to be future employees of bluShift and other companies in the state," said Deri.
10-year-old Naia Varney is a participant at the Challenger Center's Astronaut Academy summer camp. A space-lover at heart, she says event only solidifies what she wants to be when she's older: an astronaut.
"I just love the fact that there's another world out there that I can explore and do tests on and it's just really fun," said Varney.