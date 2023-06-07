AUGUSTA- The senate has given unanimous approval to a bill that would directly support Maine's lobster fishing industry.
LD 1552 would establish the Lobster Innovation Fund to provide stipends to the holders of class 1, 2 or 3 lobster fishing licenses to participate in the testing of new fishing technologies.
The bill appropriates one-time funds of one million dollars each year for the next two fiscal years.
In August 2021, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released federal regulations as part of a plan to protect right whales.
Maine fishermen and state officials say there is a lack of evidence to link current lobster practices to the decline of right whales.
NOAA's proposed rules were still passed and were challenged in federal court.
In December 2022, Maine's congressional delegation and Governor Mills secured a six-year moratorium on the implementation of those rules.
LD 1552 faces further votes in the house and senate.