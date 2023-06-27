Senate passes bill to expand abortion rights

AUGUSTA -- Legislators gave emotional testimonies as the Senate officially passed a controversial bill from Governor Janet Mills, that would extend abortion access past Maine's viability cutoff of around 24 weeks.
The Senate passed the bill with a vote of 21-13.
LD-1619 would also eliminate the requirement to use the United States Standard Report of Induced Termination of Pregnancy by excluding any identifying information of the patient.
However, medical providers would be required to report to the Department of Health and Human Services, the date and location of the abortion, age of the patient and fetus, the method used to perform the abortion, and exclude the name of the patient.
"They need support and love," said Arrowsic Democrat Senator Eloise Vitelli. "More than anything they need to be able to trust that our laws will protect them and allow them to receive the medical care they need close to home from a provider they trust."
According to Dixfield Republican Senator Lisa Kiem, "This bill is an attack on mothers and there babies, and it is a strategic attack orchestrated by Planned Parenthood. It is the abortion industry influence and money that brings us to this moment today."
The House and the Senate will have a second round of voting on the bill, and if passed, it would go to Governor Mills to be signed into law.