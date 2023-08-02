Bangor -- Wednesday Senator Susan Collins stopped by the Bangor YMCA where she was greeted with a warm welcome from children participating in some of the summer programs.
Senator Collins, who is a vice chair on the committee on appropriations, recently secured $1.5 mil. for the fitness center's proposed new location.
"We're emphasizing prevention. Rather than waiting until someone has a bad fall or has some other catastrophe," said Collins.
The Senator has recently advanced an additional $5 mil. for the YMCA's efforts to construct a 30,000 sq.ft comprehensive health center.
"From a to z we're expanding from our babies all the way to our older adults,” said Bangor Regional YMCA CEO Diane Dickerson.”For our child care center, currently the number of kids that we have is restricted by the sq. ft. We have a waitlist that is quite long."
The initiative to fund the proposed health center will be included in the fiscal year 2024 Labor, Health, and Human Services and Education Appropriations Bill, which has been approved by the senate appropriations committee but still awaits approval from the nation's legislature.
"Now I have to convince the full senate and the house to keep that money in for these very worthy projects,” said Collins.
The Senator also toured a defense technology company in Brewer, Compotech has plans to expand and recruit local University Maine students.
Senator Collins talks about how Maine's manufacturing industry is advancing.
"What we're transitioning to is a more high tech form and that's what we're seeing here today,” according to Collins.
Compotech president, Paul Melrose says as a Maine native he understands many students must leave home after graduation to find jobs.
Now he hopes to offer local jobs to residents.