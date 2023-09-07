WASHINGTON, D.C. -- With the looming threat of another government shutdown, we sat down with Senator angus king to discuss the ramifications of a shutdown and how he and other legislators are working to prevent it.
A proposal, co-sponsored by fellow senators such as James Lankford, aims to keep lawmakers in Washington until the budget issues are settled, effectively avoiding a shutdown.
King states it would force officials to quote "stay after school until you get your homework done"
This would entail no recesses, no air travel paid for by taxpayers or campaigns, and ask that officials stay in Washington, putting maximum pressure on members to get the job done.
"Yes we can have differences about budgets, and about spending, and about revenues and all those kinds of things. Our system is designed for debate, and decision making and there's no reason we can't get these decisions made on time." said King.
The Senator says government shutdowns serve no useful purpose and that analysis of previous shutdowns show a net cost of billions.
King also noted this issue is not a partisan issue, and the proposal boasts a high ranking group of bi-partisan officials.