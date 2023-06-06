Sen. Angus King cosponsors bipartisan mental healthcare bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Independent Senator Angus King has joined as a cosponsor on The Improving Access of Mental Health Act of 2023. A bipartisan bill, that has been gaining traction since March, would improve the access to mental healthcare services for older Americans.
The bill would increase the Medicare payment reimbursement rate for clinical social workers from 75% to 85% of the physician fee schedule. Providing them with a full range of services to Medicare beneficiaries.
The new payment structure would give incentives to licensed professionals, while also ensuring social workers the ability to provide psychosocial services to seniors and nursing home patients through in-person and telemedicine services.
“Accessible and reliable healthcare is vital for seniors across Maine, especially for those in our most rural communities,” said Senator King in a press release sent out on the morning of June 6th. "The Improving Access to Mental Health Act ensures that more mental healthcare providers, including clinical social workers, can offer their full range of services to Maine’s Medicare beneficiaries—many of whom live many miles from the nearest physician. I thank my colleagues on both sides of the aisle for prioritizing the healthcare and well-being of our older Americans.”
According to Senator King's press release, he joins lead sponsor Senator Debbie Stabenow (D-MI), and cosponsors Senator John Barrasso (R-WY), Representatives Barbara Lee (D-CA-12) and Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA-01).