LEWISTON -- A vehicle collision shut down a section of I-95 for about an hour this afternoon.
According to Maine Department of Public Safety public information officer Shannon Moss, at approximately 2:06 p.m. Sunday afternoon, Maine state troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash at mile marker 79 northbound on I-95 in Lewiston.
On their way to the crash, troopers were told one of the vehicles had caught on fire.
When troopers arrived, they found the two Subarus involved in the accident, one of which was fully engulfed in flames and partially blocking the travel lane, causing the entire northbound side to be shut down.
After speaking with both parties, authorities learned the driver of the vehicle that had caught on fire was traveling in the passing lane when she lost control and struck the second vehicle in the travel lane.
The second vehicle suffered minor damage and was able to pull over safely.
The first vehicle then struck the median concrete barrier before stopping in the breakdown and travel lanes.
The first driver had no injuries, and the second driver only suffered minor injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.