AUGUSTA -- Shenna Bellows is one of many secretaries of state nationwide who will be in Washington D.C. Tuesday urging Congress and White House officials to provide sustainable funding for election security.
"We're calling on congress to appropriate $400 million in the fiscal year 2024 budget nationwide to ensure that we have adequate preparation and resources for the 2024 presidential election," said Bellows.
Bellows says the technology the state has in place for elections is not sufficient to deal with the issues surrounding cybersecurity and election fraud.
"We need to be able to invest in our election infrastructure to continue to maintain the highest possible level of cyber-security protections and to modernize our technology," said Bellows.
New York's Onondaga County Elections Commissioner Dustin Czarny says it's important that states receive the funding.
"We need the funding to be able to do it, and if we don't bring that funding, then we are asking for failures in certain points of our election system, and making it more vulnerable," said Czarny.
Secretary Bellows will also be joined by election workers from across the country, asking the Department of Justice to do more to protect them
"We have seen over the past couple of years a rise in threats and harassment against our election workers. That is creating huge recruitment and retention challenges in the field," said Bellows.
"There are real people that are running our elections. Everyday people that are coming together, they're civil servants and they're trying to find a way to do a difficult job with little pay and little resources," said Czarny.
Bellows says these issues have gained bi-partisan support, and believes that will get the attention of lawmakers in Washington.
"This is Democrats, Republicans, Independents and non-partisan staff coming together to say elections are a shared priority and regardless of who you are and where you come from, we can all agree that elections need to be adequately funded," said Bellows.