DOVER-FOXCROFT -- The Piscataquis Valley Fair hosted its second annual Vintage Snowmobile Day.
The handful of attendants paraded their historic sleds from the Piscataquis Valley Fairgrounds to the Bears Den Pub and back.
The organizer of the parade Daniel Bishop says, “You’ll hear conversations all day long about ‘oh that's a sixty-seven and I’ve got a sixty-five at the house’ or ‘that's a seventy-nine but the eighty-one was faster but it kept blowing up’ so you’ll hear them talking about their passion.”
According to Bishop, the parade had the perfect amount of snowmobiles, and his only hope is that more people come out to watch the parade in the future.