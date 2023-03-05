DOVER-FOXCROFT -- The Piscataquis Valley Fair hosted its second annual Vintage Snowmobile Day.

The handful of attendants paraded their historic sleds from the Piscataquis Valley Fairgrounds to the Bears Den Pub and back.

The organizer of the parade Daniel Bishop says, “You’ll hear conversations all day long about ‘oh that's a sixty-seven and I’ve got a sixty-five at the house’ or ‘that's a seventy-nine but the eighty-one was faster but it kept blowing up’ so you’ll hear them talking about their passion.”

According to Bishop, the parade had the perfect amount of snowmobiles, and his only hope is that more people come out to watch the parade in the future.

Reporter

Devin Daigneault joined the ABC 7 and Fox 22 News team August of 2022. Raised in Winslow, Maine, Devin is a Mainer through and through.  He attended the University of Maine at Orono, where he studied Journalism and Theater. In his off time, he enjoys writing and cooking and as this is his first reporting job, Devin is excited to bring you local stories! If you have a story idea or solid recipe you'd like to share, you can reach Devin at ddaigneault@wvii.com or @DaigneaultDevin

