SEARSPORT -- Summer tourism is in full swing in Searsport.
The town is holding an art walk Saturday, July 1 to celebrate the season and bring attention to local shops.
"This will be the largest art walk that Searsport has had in my time here, and I've been here for 37 years," said James Gillway, town manager.
The walk is part of the town's ongoing efforts to build up its downtown as an art and culture destination.
"Searsport has been experiencing a renaissance, if you will, a lot of shops have moved in," said Gillway.
In addition to paintings, shops will be selling a variety of art pieces -- including pottery, crafts, and more.
A total of seven businesses and galleries are taking part in the event, and some locals say they're hoping the walk will bring in more revenue for the town.
"I think it's a really great, fun way to bring people in for a special occasion -- to show them all of the things that have been going on and that are new and building in our community. Certainly, I think it will be a great impetus for building economic development in the town," said Karen Smith, executive director of the Penobscot Marine Museum.
Some business owners say that highlighting local art is the next step in revitalizing the downtown area, and will be an important part of the community moving forward.
"All of a sudden, you look around like 'oh! This is what the downtown is now. It's more cultural, it's art,'" said Laura Brown, owner of home goods store Trove. "There hasn't been anybody here for a long time -- and people live here now, they see a richer community. When they go into their downtown, it's more alive."
The walk will feature work by local artists, new exhibitions, and displays at the Penobscot Marine Museum.
"It shows a lot of different aspects of our fisheries and our current maritime culture as well. It's an important part of Maine's coast and the people that work and live here," said Smith.
The one-day event will run from 2-6 p.m. Saturday.