SEARSPORT -- There are currently only four ports statewide that allow foreign cruise ships: Portland, Rockland, Eastport and Bar Harbor.
Searsport is looking to become a part of that group after its Select Board voted in favor of a proposal outlining how these ships would dock into the Hamilton Wharf.
"Searsport's got a unique position. We have a lot to offer in the general area. It would benefit the region," said James Gillway, Searsport town manager.
According to Gillway, this idea has been in the works for more than 15 years and recently gained more traction after Cruise Maine reached out about having a vessel stop in the town for one day in October.
When you come off Hamilton Wharf, Bricks-N-Sticks is one of the first local restaurants you'll see in the area. Bricks-N-Sticks owner James Hutton says he would love the town of Searsport to allow international vessels to dock at the wharf.
"I think it's a great idea. Ever since the one in Bar Harbor started 10 years ago and then Belfast started coming, so we're probably the next stop in line. It's a deep water port, plenty of room for the cruise ships to come and places for them to go," said Hutton.
While the town has received positive feedback from some of its residents, others think it could cause problems for the town.
"I don't think Searsport is big enough to sustain the influx of people and I don't think it's a good idea for the town of Searsport," said Seth Knight, who disagrees with the decision.
Gillway says the town will submit an application to the Coast Guard to allow these vessels to come into the wharf, but an exact timeline is unclear.
"It's a good test, but we have time before the next season," said Gillway.