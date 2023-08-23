SEARSPORT -- Construction is fully underway along Route 1 and Route 3 in Searsport.
Work on that project is planned to continue just before winter.
East and West of Searsport, a construction project years in the making, on one of the last untouched sections of historic Route 1, according to Searsport Town Manager James Gillway.
The town of Searsport is looking for revitalization, but the project comes at an inopportune time with tourism season.
"Unfortunately we don't have the luxury. Having the overlap of construction season is an inconvenience, but we need to get it done," said Gillway.
Has this impacted the businesses downtown who sit in-between the construction sites? Two owners say for them, it hasn't.
"No I don't," said Co-owners of Splendiferous Sweet Shoppe Meryem and Deanne Rogan. "The detours haven't really effected much of our business."
"It hasn't really impacted our visitation at all to have the traffic slowing down just a little bit," said Penobscot Marine Museum Executive Director Karen Smith. "We're really looking forward to this project being completed."
Construction will be more then just roads. Underground infrastructure, is just one of the many things that will be done over the two years.
Once construction moves into the middle of downtown starting in 2024, their biggest project will be reconstructing the sidewalks. Moving telephone poles, and making the sidewalks more wheelchair accessible.
"Senator Susan Collins was successful in securing some additional federal funds, from the federal budget to put into the project," said Gillway. The project is establishing more ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) friendly accommodations, according to Gillway.
"For people to be able to take the time and have the space to enjoy the beautiful downtown will make a really big difference," said Karen Smith.
Although there have been a few headaches thus far caused by the construction, Searsport Town Manager hopes people will remain patient.
"The end result is going to be a much more vibrant downtown, better roads, safer environment, and we won't have to do it again for decades," said Gillway.