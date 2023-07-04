SEARSPORT -- Crowds lined the streets of Searsport Tuesday for the town's annual Fourth of July parade.
Firetrucks, puppets, lobsters and more made their way through downtown to mark the occasion.
While many visitors came from across the state, one family arrived from Tokyo to celebrate.
"We don't normally get to see parades with trucks and stuff," said parade-goer Judah Mackey. "I liked the candy too -- and the dinosaurs of course, I love dinosaurs."
Parade-goers came out in their best red, white, and blue outfits to honor the holiday and catch a glimpse of their favorite float.
Some who walked in the parade say the show of support for both the United States and its military troops was overwhelming.
"This is fantastic, it gives us pleasure and pride to be here in the United States. And really, to have the people come out and applaud us and see all the action -- it brings a tear to my eye," said veteran and parade participant Mike Pelillo.
As the country recognizes its 247th Independence Day, some say that it's important to remember the history behind the holiday.
"It's America's birthday and it means a big thing for everyone. If it wasn't for America we wouldn't be here," said parade participant Brianna.
Town officials say that the fireworks display originally planned for the holiday has been rescheduled due to weather, and to keep an eye out on the town's Facebook page for the new date.
In the meantime, Searsport residents are showing their patriotism with flags, food, and candy.
Visit searsport.maine.gov to learn more about future town events.