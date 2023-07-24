TOWN OF STEUBEN -- Friends, family and several state agencies are searching for an 18-year-old lobsterman who went missing over the weekend.
According to a sergeant with Maine Marine Patrol 18-year-old Tylar Michaud was reported missing by an unidentified family member Friday evening after he did not return from tending to his lobster traps earlier that day.
The U.S. Coast Guard, Maine Marine Patrol, Maine State Police, Steuben Volunteer Fire Department and other volunteers began a widespread search in the area of Petit Manan Island where Tylar's boat was found.
After a 40 hour around the clock search the U.S. Coast Guard announced the end of their search efforts.
However state agencies continued searching the area Monday.
"We have one large patrol vessel out there.. And another small patrol vessel. As well as our state police dive team,” according to sgt. Sean Dow, for Maine Marine Patrol. “They are checking areas of interest we've had cell phone pings from."
Dow said not just state agencies but Tylar's loved ones have stepped up during this time of uncertainty to help look for the missing recent high school graduate.
"Everybody comes together and works as one for one common goal,” said Dow.
Tylar recently graduated from Charles M. Sumner Learning Center where his former principal, Jackson Green issued a statement stating in part quote,
"Tylar touched the lives of many within our close-knit community. He was not only an exceptional student but also a compassionate, kind-hearted individual who always went above and beyond to lend a helping hand to others." End part quote.
Anyone interested in donating to a gofundme to help the Michaud family continue to search for their loved one visit HERE.