MOUNT CHASE- A police search has left to a Mount Chase man facing charges.
Trevor Desrosiers,38, was arrested Tuesday .
According to the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a report of an assault in Mount Chase on December 21.
They say there has been an investigation for several weeks.
On Tuesday the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office Special Response Team executed a search warrant in Mount Chase.
Two guns were found.
Desrosiers was arrested and faces a variety of charges including assault, unlawful sexual contact and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.