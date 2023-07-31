STEUBEN- It's been now been 10 days since 18-year-old lobsterman Tylar Michaud disappeared while tending his gear.
Search efforts continued today for the Steuben lobsterman that graduated from Sumner High School this year.
On Sunday boats searched Dyer Bay in Steuben to Tom Leighton Point in Milbridge.
A four mile shore search of an island was also conducted.
Family, friends and private pilots have joined the Marine Patrol, Maine State Police, U.S. Coast Guard, Maine Forest Service and Maine Warden Service in the search.
Maine Department of Marine Resources Commissioner Patrick Keliher said in a statement " I'm grateful for the unprecedented on-going efforts of all who have joined together in this difficult search."