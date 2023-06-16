BANGOR -- "Economic development, children's growth and economic growth."
Just some of the priorities Together Place Peer Run Recovery Center Executive Director Sean Faircloth has held high as he served the Bangor community.
"For me, the exciting, fun part was if you can say 'Oh, here's a policy idea that might work,' and change people's lives in a positive way," said Faircloth.
Holding high-ranking positions as Senator, City Councilor and Legislator for Bangor, Faircloth's always had a passion for making a difference for others.
"Community service whether you're in elected office or not in elected office, it's supposed to be service. It's more important to think of things that might benefit your community long-term," said Faircloth.
He did just that, opening the Maine Discovery Museum in 2001 and securing funding for The Together Place Peer Run Recovery Center in 2018.
SUPER: BOYD KRONHOLM // EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, BANGOR AREA HOMELESS SHELTER
"He's been instrumental in pulling this neighborhood together to do some community events like cleaning the park and beautifying things. He's really been a leader and a good neighbor," said Boyd Kronholm, Executive Director for Bangor Area Homeless Shelter.
His successor, Abby D'Alessio, admits she has big shoes to fill.
"Sean has been a huge asset to individuals from a state level all the way down to our young children. Having the ability to be with Sean and watch the hard work that a lot of people don't see from the outside-in has been tremendous," said D'Alessio.
Does this look like the end of the road for Sean? Don't count him out just yet.
"I want to keep working on projects including here in Bangor for our community," said Faircloth.