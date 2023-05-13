SEAL COVE -- The Seal Cove Auto Museum kicked off it's first "Cars and Coffee" gathering of the year.
The event is an opportunity for visitors to exhibit their specialty automobiles -- from vintage cars and trucks to new and unique vehicles.
This year also marks the museum's 60th anniversary, and organizers say the event helps to highlight the history behind both the museum and automobiles -- including one vehicle from 1908.
"It's a relic, it's kind of a barn-find piece. We don't drive it, but everything is operational. Volunteers built a beautiful stand that's on rollers so we can move it around. It's just a great example of the technology of the period that the museum celebrates," said Ethan Yankura, executive director of the Seal Cove Auto Museum.
People came out from across the state to witness the wide variety of vehicles on display, including retired Ellsworth Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief Gary Saunders, who brought along a fully-restored fire department vehicle.
"Back when I was six years old, I can recall looking in my neighbor's garage watching him paint this truck and thinking to myself: 'it would be cool to own something like that someday.' Well, that did two things -- it got me interested in auto restoration and it got me interested in the fire service," said Saunders.
While many come out for the vehicles, organizers say people stay for the sense of community the day brings.
"It's an opportunity for enthusiasts to bring their vehicles out and other enthusiasts who may not have a vehicle to come and enjoy what they're seeing," said Yankura. "It brings out both locals and people from some great distances."
The Seal Cove Auto Museum will host this free event to the public throughout the summer.
For a complete schedule, visit sealcoveautomuseum.org.