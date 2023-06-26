Sculptor Andy Goldsworthy's first permanent artwork in Maine to be at College of the Atlantic

BAR HARBOR -- College of the Atlantic in Bar Harbor is teaming up with English Sculptor Andy Goldsworthy to create a piece of art that will span the entire campus.
The fifteen hundred foot long sculpture is called "Road Line" and will be comprised of granite curbstone.
It will start on Eden Street and run through the heart of campus and will eventually end at the ocean.
With Head Mason and Alum Devin Conner, this installation will be Goldsworthy's first permanent sculpture in Maine.
"I think Andy is really excited about the idea of the stone line being somewhat metaphorical to a students journey through not just college, but through life in general," said College of the Atlantic President Darron Collins. "I want people, and I think he (Goldsworthy) wants people to never look at curbstone the same way next time you're walking downtown somewhere and you see granite curbstone, you'll be reminded of this centuries long industry."
The project will officially begin on July 29th and will take around six weeks to complete.